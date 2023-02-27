Marauder of the Week - SSgt Daniel Hughes

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Hughes, a 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, is recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 27, 2023. Hughes leads a team of Airmen responsible for maintaining, inspecting and preparing six C-130J Super Hercules for daily operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

