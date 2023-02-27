Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder of the Week - SSgt Daniel Hughes

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Hughes, a 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, is recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 27, 2023. Hughes leads a team of Airmen responsible for maintaining, inspecting and preparing six C-130J Super Hercules for daily operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 06:04
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    TAGS

    AFCENT
    Marauders
    MOTW
    ASAB

