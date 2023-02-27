A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany (left), flies alongside a German air force Eurofighter Typhoon assigned to the 74th Tactical Air Wing over Germany, Feb. 16, 2023. The formation flight provided pilots the opportunity to train alongside their NATO partners and allies, while also showcasing coalition interoperability and strength. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 05:51 Photo ID: 7658056 VIRIN: 230216-F-OP101-0033 Resolution: 6437x4291 Size: 6.81 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 23 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 480th FS, NATO partners showcase interoperability [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.