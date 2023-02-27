Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    480th FS, NATO partners showcase interoperability [Image 6 of 6]

    480th FS, NATO partners showcase interoperability

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany (left), flies alongside a German air force Eurofighter Typhoon assigned to the 74th Tactical Air Wing over Germany, Feb. 16, 2023. The formation flight provided pilots the opportunity to train alongside their NATO partners and allies, while also showcasing coalition interoperability and strength. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 05:51
    Photo ID: 7658056
    VIRIN: 230216-F-OP101-0033
    Resolution: 6437x4291
    Size: 6.81 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE 
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 480th FS, NATO partners showcase interoperability [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    480th FS, NATO partners showcase interoperability
    480th FS, NATO partners showcase interoperability
    480th FS, NATO partners showcase interoperability
    480th FS, NATO partners showcase interoperability
    480th FS, NATO partners showcase interoperability
    480th FS, NATO partners showcase interoperability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    NATO

    Spangdahlem

    F-16

    formation flight

    480 FS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Spangdahlem
    F-16
    fighter jet
    formation flight
    480 FS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT