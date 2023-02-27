Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379 ESFS MWD Demonstration [Image 1 of 4]

    379 ESFS MWD Demonstration

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Tevin Elam, military working dog handler, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, poses for a photo with MWD Jony at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 23, 2023. MWDs are skilled in patrol, drug and explosive detection, and specialized mission functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 05:29
    Photo ID: 7658052
    VIRIN: 230223-F-KB004-1033
    Resolution: 4175x2778
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379 ESFS MWD Demonstration [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    379 ESFS
    379 AEW
    AFCENT
    Military working Dog
    Al Udeid Air Base

