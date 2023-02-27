Joseph Martin, left, Director of Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance, Capt. Pilan Amsamang, center, J37 Director Joint and Combined Exercise Division, Royal Thai Navy, and Britton T. London, Sr., right, the Advisor and Exercise Planner of Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance, pose for a photo at the Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Senior Leader Seminar conclusion dinner during Exercise Cobra Gold in Rayong province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 28, 2023. At the seminar, senior leaders from participating nations discussed their approaches to climate change and its impact on their region. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kassandra Alanis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 Photo ID: 7658048 Resolution: 5411x3607 Size: 952.03 KB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 This work, Cobra Gold 23: Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Senior Leader Seminar [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Kassandra Alanis, identified by DVIDS