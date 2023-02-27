Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 23: Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Senior Leader Seminar [Image 6 of 10]

    Cobra Gold 23: Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Senior Leader Seminar

    THAILAND

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kassandra Alanis 

    USARPAC DET-J

    Members from participating nations gather at the Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Senior Leader Seminar conclusion dinner during Exercise Cobra Gold in Rayong province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 28, 2023. At the seminar, senior leaders from participating nations discussed their approaches to climate change and its impact on their region. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kassandra Alanis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 05:26
    Photo ID: 7658047
    VIRIN: 230228-N-CH260-1190
    Resolution: 5500x3667
    Size: 930.43 KB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 23: Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Senior Leader Seminar [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Kassandra Alanis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cobra Gold 23: Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Senior Leader Seminar
    Cobra Gold 23: Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Senior Leader Seminar
    Cobra Gold 23: Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Senior Leader Seminar
    Cobra Gold 23: Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Senior Leader Seminar
    Cobra Gold 23: Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Senior Leader Seminar
    Cobra Gold 23: Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Senior Leader Seminar
    Cobra Gold 23: Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Senior Leader Seminar
    Cobra Gold 23: Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Senior Leader Seminar
    Cobra Gold 23: Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Senior Leader Seminar
    Cobra Gold 23: Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Senior Leader Seminar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HADR
    Cobra Gold
    Royal Thai
    Senior Leader Seminar
    Cobra Gold 2023
    CG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT