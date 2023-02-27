AACS 2023 underway in Dakar, Senegal

Translators convert briefings in real-time to four different languages, French, Portuguese, Arabic and English at the African Air Chiefs Symposium 2023, March 1, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. Working and collaborating with various African nations’ military air services improves our ability to operate together, while providing opportunities to build important partner-to-partner relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

