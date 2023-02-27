Translators convert briefings in real-time to four different languages, French, Portuguese, Arabic and English at the African Air Chiefs Symposium 2023, March 1, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. Working and collaborating with various African nations’ military air services improves our ability to operate together, while providing opportunities to build important partner-to-partner relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 03:35
|Photo ID:
|7658018
|VIRIN:
|230301-F-TE443-0069
|Resolution:
|4864x3236
|Size:
|11.01 MB
|Location:
|DAKAR, SN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AACS 2023 underway in Dakar, Senegal [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
