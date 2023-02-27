AACS 2023 underway in Dakar, Senegal

Senegalese Air Force and 37 other African, U.S. air forces listen to briefings at the African Air Chiefs Symposium 2023, March 1, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. Working and collaborating with various African nation’s military air services improves our ability to operate together, while providing opportunities to build important partner-to-partner relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)
|03.01.2023
|03.02.2023 03:36
|7658007
|230301-F-TE443-0044
|6048x4024
|17.06 MB
|DAKAR, SN
|2
|0
