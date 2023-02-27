Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AACS 2023 underway in Dakar, Senegal [Image 2 of 5]

    AACS 2023 underway in Dakar, Senegal

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Senegalese Air Force and 37 other African, U.S. air forces listen to briefings at the African Air Chiefs Symposium 2023, March 1, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. Working and collaborating with various African nation’s military air services improves our ability to operate together, while providing opportunities to build important partner-to-partner relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

    Africa
    USAFE
    AFRICOM
    Senegal
    AAAF
    AACS 22

