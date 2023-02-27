Staff Sgt. Jordan Williams , U.S. Army veterinary food inspector, puts his CBRN protection boots during Best Warrior Competition for Public Health Activity- Rheinland Pfalz, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb 15, 2023. (Photo by Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 03:33
|Photo ID:
|7658006
|VIRIN:
|230215-A-HZ738-0015
|Resolution:
|6000x4089
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Public Health Europe, Best Warrior Competition, Feb 15, 2023, Chievres Air Base, Belgium [Image 15 of 15], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT