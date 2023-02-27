Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Health Europe, Best Warrior Competition, Feb 15, 2023, Chievres Air Base, Belgium

    Public Health Europe, Best Warrior Competition, Feb 15, 2023, Chievres Air Base, Belgium

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Staff Sgt. Jordan Williams , U.S. Army veterinary food inspector, progresses in a gas environment during Best Warrior Competition for Public Health Activity - Rheinland Pfalz, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb 15, 2023. (Photo by Henri Cambier)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 03:33
    Photo ID: 7658003
    VIRIN: 230215-A-HZ738-0003
    Resolution: 5892x3982
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public Health Europe, Best Warrior Competition, Feb 15, 2023, Chievres Air Base, Belgium [Image 15 of 15], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    TSAE
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogerther

