Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HM2 Kery Ferrell Wins JSOQ

    HM2 Kery Ferrell Wins JSOQ

    SINGAPORE

    10.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    221121-N-HG389-0017 (Nov. 21, 2022) From Left: Chief Hospital Corpsman Iandave Estrada, Capt. Paul Lim, Hospital Corpsman Kery Ferrell and Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Jonrudolf Pangan take time for a photo in celebration of Ferrell winning Junior Sailor of the Quarter for 4th quarter of fiscal year 2022 for Commander Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), Nov. 21. COMLOG WESTPAC is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the Seventh Fleet area of operations. Located in Southeast Asia, COMLOG WESTPAC logistically supplies the U.S. Navy’s deployed surface units and aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 02:35
    Photo ID: 7657970
    VIRIN: 221121-N-HG389-0017
    Resolution: 4096x2731
    Size: 904.58 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HM2 Kery Ferrell Wins JSOQ, by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Georgia Native Named U.S. Navy&rsquo;s Junior Sailor of the Year in Singapore

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HM2
    JSOQ
    Kery Ferrell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT