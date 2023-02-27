221121-N-HG389-0017 (Nov. 21, 2022) From Left: Chief Hospital Corpsman Iandave Estrada, Capt. Paul Lim, Hospital Corpsman Kery Ferrell and Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Jonrudolf Pangan take time for a photo in celebration of Ferrell winning Junior Sailor of the Quarter for 4th quarter of fiscal year 2022 for Commander Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), Nov. 21. COMLOG WESTPAC is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the Seventh Fleet area of operations. Located in Southeast Asia, COMLOG WESTPAC logistically supplies the U.S. Navy’s deployed surface units and aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 02:35 Photo ID: 7657970 VIRIN: 221121-N-HG389-0017 Resolution: 4096x2731 Size: 904.58 KB Location: SG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HM2 Kery Ferrell Wins JSOQ, by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.