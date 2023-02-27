Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Rematau: USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) loads donations for Yap State [Image 3 of 8]

    Operation Rematau: USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) loads donations for Yap State

    GUAM

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The crew of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) loads more than 4,500 pounds of donations from the Ayuda Foundation bound for Yap State in the Federated States of Micronesia on Feb. 8, 2023. The crew of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) conducted a week-long deployment to the Federated States of Micronesia in support of Operation Rematau, countering illegal fishing and strengthening partnerships with the local island communities of several Yap outer island atolls. (U.S. Coast Guard photo Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    This work, Operation Rematau: USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) loads donations for Yap State [Image 8 of 8], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard delivers 4,500 lbs of supplies to Federated States of Micronesia atolls

    FRC
    FSM
    Oliver Henry
    WPC 1140
    Rematau

