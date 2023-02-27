The crew of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) loads more than 4,500 pounds of donations from the Ayuda Foundation bound for Yap State in the Federated States of Micronesia on Feb. 8, 2023. The crew of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) conducted a week-long deployment to the Federated States of Micronesia in support of Operation Rematau, countering illegal fishing and strengthening partnerships with the local island communities of several Yap outer island atolls. (U.S. Coast Guard photo Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 01:27 Photo ID: 7657942 VIRIN: 230208-G-IA651-880 Resolution: 2500x1408 Size: 2.57 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Rematau: USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) loads donations for Yap State [Image 8 of 8], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.