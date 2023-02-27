Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team PSAB celebrate Black History Month with a museum [Image 2 of 7]

    Team PSAB celebrate Black History Month with a museum

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Service members visit a temporary Black History Month museum on Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 24-26, 2023. The museum was constructed inside a tent and was created and run with by volunteers from around the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joao Marcus Costa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 01:05
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    TAGS

    Museum
    AFCENT
    Black History Month
    U.S. Air Force
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

