U.S. Service members visit a temporary Black History Month museum on Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 24-26, 2023. The museum was constructed inside a tent and was created and run with by volunteers from around the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 01:05 Photo ID: 7657925 VIRIN: 230224-F-TG061-1079 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 12.49 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team PSAB celebrate Black History Month with a museum [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.