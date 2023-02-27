Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Casualty Evacuation and Downed Aircraft Recovery Training [Image 10 of 13]

    Combined Casualty Evacuation and Downed Aircraft Recovery Training

    ICHEON, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Republic of Korea Army Soldiers from 302nd Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, ROK Army Aviation Command conduct casualty evacuation drills on U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopters from B Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division on February 15, 2023 in Icheon, South Korea. the role players from the Republic of Korea Army donned medical moulage kits giving the U.S. Army aircrew members practical and realistic training of boarding ambulatory casualties on both the ROK Army CH-47D and U.S. Army CH-47F helicopters. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 23:26
    Location: ICHEON, 41, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Casualty Evacuation and Downed Aircraft Recovery Training [Image 13 of 13], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

