Combined Casualty Evacuation and Downed Aircraft Recovery Training

Republic of Korea Army Soldiers from 302nd Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, ROK Army Aviation Command conduct casualty evacuation drills on U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopters from B Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division on February 15, 2023 in Icheon, South Korea. the role players from the Republic of Korea Army donned medical moulage kits giving the U.S. Army aircrew members practical and realistic training of boarding ambulatory casualties on both the ROK Army CH-47D and U.S. Army CH-47F helicopters. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

