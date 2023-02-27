U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to B Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conducted combined casualty evacuation and downed aircraft recovery training with 302nd Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, ROK Army Aviation Command at Icheon, South Korea on February 15, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 23:26
|Photo ID:
|7657815
|VIRIN:
|230215-A-TR140-463
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|16.33 MB
|Location:
|ICHEON, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
