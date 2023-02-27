Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Casualty Evacuation and Downed Aircraft Recovery Training [Image 7 of 13]

    Combined Casualty Evacuation and Downed Aircraft Recovery Training

    ICHEON, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to B Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conducted combined casualty evacuation and downed aircraft recovery training with 302nd Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, ROK Army Aviation Command at Icheon, South Korea on February 15, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 23:26
    Photo ID: 7657815
    VIRIN: 230215-A-TR140-463
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 16.33 MB
    Location: ICHEON, 41, KR 
    This work, Combined Casualty Evacuation and Downed Aircraft Recovery Training [Image 13 of 13], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS

    USARPAC
    ROK
    Stronger Together
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Featurehighlight
    armynewswire

