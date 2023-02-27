U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to B Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conducted combined downed aircraft recovery training with 302nd Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, ROK Army Aviation Command at Icheon, South Korea on February 15, 2023. U.S. Army Soldiers showed the Republic of Korea Army Soldiers how the unit maintenance aerial recovery kit for the U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter operates and how to use it on the Republic of Korea Army CH-47D Chinook helicopter. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 23:26 Photo ID: 7657814 VIRIN: 230215-A-TR140-385 Resolution: 5500x3666 Size: 13.58 MB Location: ICHEON, 41, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combined Casualty Evacuation and Downed Aircraft Recovery Training [Image 13 of 13], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.