Combined Casualty Evacuation and Downed Aircraft Recovery Training

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to B Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct pre-training rehearsals with Republic of Korea Army Soldiers from 302nd Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, ROK Army Aviation Command on February 15, 2023 at Icheon, South Korea. Soldiers from both units prepare to conduct casualty evacuation training and downed aircraft recovery training. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

