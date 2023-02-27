Combined Casualty Evacuation and Downed Aircraft Recovery Training

U.S. Army Soldiers from B Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division fly to Icheon, South Korea to conduct casualty evacuation training and downed aircraft recovery training with the 302nd Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, ROK Army Aviation Command on February 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

