Four teams competed in the four-person swim relay event tonight at Yano Fitness Center: the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, Medical Department Activity – Japan, the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan, and U.S. Army Garrison Japan.



Each team had to have at least one male and one female swimmer, and each member swam four lengths of the pool.



Finishing in first place with a time of 5 minutes, 37 seconds was the 311th MI Bn. Right behind them in second place was MEDDAC-J with a time of 5:57.



Congratulations to all four teams for representing your unit, and thank you to Camp Zama MWR for organizing the event!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 21:06 Photo ID: 7657707 VIRIN: 230222-A-PR478-557 Resolution: 2048x1255 Size: 433.78 KB Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Four-Person Swim Relay at Camp Zama, Japan (Feb. 22, 2023) [Image 10 of 10], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.