Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Four-Person Swim Relay at Camp Zama, Japan (Feb. 22, 2023) [Image 2 of 10]

    Four-Person Swim Relay at Camp Zama, Japan (Feb. 22, 2023)

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Four teams competed in the four-person swim relay event tonight at Yano Fitness Center: the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, Medical Department Activity – Japan, the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan, and U.S. Army Garrison Japan.

    Each team had to have at least one male and one female swimmer, and each member swam four lengths of the pool.

    Finishing in first place with a time of 5 minutes, 37 seconds was the 311th MI Bn. Right behind them in second place was MEDDAC-J with a time of 5:57.

    Congratulations to all four teams for representing your unit, and thank you to Camp Zama MWR for organizing the event!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 21:05
    Photo ID: 7657701
    VIRIN: 230222-A-PR478-203
    Resolution: 2048x1317
    Size: 554.27 KB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Four-Person Swim Relay at Camp Zama, Japan (Feb. 22, 2023) [Image 10 of 10], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Four-Person Swim Relay at Camp Zama, Japan (Feb. 22, 2023)
    Four-Person Swim Relay at Camp Zama, Japan (Feb. 22, 2023)
    Four-Person Swim Relay at Camp Zama, Japan (Feb. 22, 2023)
    Four-Person Swim Relay at Camp Zama, Japan (Feb. 22, 2023)
    Four-Person Swim Relay at Camp Zama, Japan (Feb. 22, 2023)
    Four-Person Swim Relay at Camp Zama, Japan (Feb. 22, 2023)
    Four-Person Swim Relay at Camp Zama, Japan (Feb. 22, 2023)
    Four-Person Swim Relay at Camp Zama, Japan (Feb. 22, 2023)
    Four-Person Swim Relay at Camp Zama, Japan (Feb. 22, 2023)
    Four-Person Swim Relay at Camp Zama, Japan (Feb. 22, 2023)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    Swimming
    Commander's Cup

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT