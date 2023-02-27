Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ensign Jennifer Varmall Commissioning Ceremony [Image 23 of 23]

    Ensign Jennifer Varmall Commissioning Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Ensign Laura Morales administers the oath of office to Ensign Jennifer Varmall during Varmall’s commissioning ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) March 1, 2023. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 20:52
    Photo ID: 7657698
    VIRIN: 230301-N-HI376-1049
    Resolution: 6395x4616
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ensign Jennifer Varmall Commissioning Ceremony [Image 23 of 23], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS
    Commissioning
    Mustang

