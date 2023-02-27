Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Intelligence DAC commissions as a Navy Officer [Image 2 of 2]

    Military Intelligence DAC commissions as a Navy Officer

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Spc. Elaina Smith 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    Ensign Brianna Cirrincione, Department of the Army Civilian, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, swears in as a newly commissioned Navy Officer at Camp Humphreys, South Korea on February 24, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Shinyang Park).

    This work, Military Intelligence DAC commissions as a Navy Officer [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Elaina Smith, identified by DVIDS

    Military Intelligence DAC commissions as a Navy Officer
    Military Intelligence DAC commissions as a Navy Officer

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

