36th CES executes MAAS certification

U.S. Air Force Airman Kyler Groover, a power production apprentice assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, rewinds a cable after a mobile aircraft arresting system certification at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2023. Power production Airmen assigned to the 36th CES executed the MAAS certification to test the stability of the MAAS barrier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

