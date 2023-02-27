36th CES executes MAAS certification

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Maureen Bedia, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron NCO in charge of barrier maintenance, gives a fast rewind signal after a mobile aircraft arresting system certification at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2023. The signal is given to Airmen to quickly rewind the cable that is attached to a MAAS to help an aircraft slow down after landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
|02.13.2023
|03.01.2023 17:59
|7657404
|230213-F-CX880-1275
|4311x2874
|855.77 KB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|0
|0
