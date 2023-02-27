Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th CES executes MAAS certification

    YIGO, GUAM

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Kyler Groover, a power production apprentice assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, prepares to rewind a mobile aircraft arresting system cable at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2023. Power production Airmen assigned to the 36th CES executed the MAAS certification to test the stability of the MAAS barrier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    USAF
    36th Wing

