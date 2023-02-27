36th CES executes MAAS certification

U.S. Air Force Airman Kyler Groover, a power production apprentice assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, prepares to rewind a mobile aircraft arresting system cable at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2023. Power production Airmen assigned to the 36th CES executed the MAAS certification to test the stability of the MAAS barrier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

Date Taken: 02.13.2023