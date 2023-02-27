A U.S. Marine F/A-18 Super Hornet utilizes a mobile aircraft arresting system to slow down at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2023. The purpose of a MAAS is to assist aircraft in slowing down in case of emergencies to include brake failure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 17:59
|Photo ID:
|7657402
|VIRIN:
|230213-F-CX880-1212
|Resolution:
|3885x2590
|Size:
|705.49 KB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th CES executes MAAS certification [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT