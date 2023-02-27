36th CES executes MAAS certification

A U.S. Marine F/A-18 Super Hornet utilizes a mobile aircraft arresting system to slow down at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2023. The purpose of a MAAS is to assist aircraft in slowing down in case of emergencies to include brake failure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

