    36th CES executes MAAS certification [Image 1 of 5]

    36th CES executes MAAS certification

    YIGO, GUAM

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine F/A-18 Super Hornet flies above Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2023. This aircraft was used to assist Airmen assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron with a mobile aircraft arresting system certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 17:59
    Resolution: 2145x1430
    Size: 74.91 KB
    Location: YIGO, GU 
    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    USAF
    36th Wing

