36th CES executes MAAS certification

A U.S. Marine F/A-18 Super Hornet flies above Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2023. This aircraft was used to assist Airmen assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron with a mobile aircraft arresting system certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

