A U.S. Marine F/A-18 Super Hornet flies above Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2023. This aircraft was used to assist Airmen assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron with a mobile aircraft arresting system certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 17:59
|Photo ID:
|7657398
|VIRIN:
|230213-F-CX880-1099
|Resolution:
|2145x1430
|Size:
|74.91 KB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 36th CES executes MAAS certification [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT