    2-35, 3IBCT, 25th ID Squad Live Fire [Image 9 of 9]

    2-35, 3IBCT, 25th ID Squad Live Fire

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Darbi Colson 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division participates in a squad live fire exercise on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2023. Squads demonstrated their knowledge while performing essential battle drill tasks during day and night time live fire training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darbi Colson/3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    3IBCT
    Tropic Lightning

