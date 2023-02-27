Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander Promotion Aboard USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) [Image 2 of 2]

    Commander Promotion Aboard USS Emory S. Land (AS 39)

    GUAM

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Kinney 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (March 1, 2023) Cmdr. Derek DeBoer, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) as the ship’s senior medical officer, receives new shoulder boards from his children after accepting his promotion, March 1. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)

    IMAGE INFO

