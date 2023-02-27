APRA HARBOR, Guam (March 1, 2023) Cmdr. Derek DeBoer, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) as the ship’s senior medical officer, receives new shoulder boards from his children after accepting his promotion, March 1. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 17:28
|Photo ID:
|7657344
|VIRIN:
|230301-N-XP344-2013
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
Commander Promotion Aboard USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Victoria Kinney
