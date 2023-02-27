Ombudsman Award

230228-N-IL330-1009 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 28, 2023) – Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), presents an award to Tripoli’s ombudsman, Monica Scharf, Feb. 28. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
