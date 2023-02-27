230228-N-IL330-1007 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 28, 2023) – Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), center left, Capt. Gary Harrington, the executive officer, right, and Command Master Chief Matthew Logsdon, left, pose for a photo with Members of the Family Readiness Group Feb. 28. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

Date Taken: 02.28.2023
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, Ombudsman Award [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Austyn Riley