    Ombudsman Award

    Ombudsman Award

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230228-N-IL330-1007 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 28, 2023) – Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), center left, Capt. Gary Harrington, the executive officer, right, and Command Master Chief Matthew Logsdon, left, pose for a photo with Members of the Family Readiness Group Feb. 28. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 17:28
    Photo ID: 7657341
    VIRIN: 230228-N-IL330-1007
    Resolution: 4521x3014
    Size: 854.1 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, Ombudsman Award [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ombudsman Award
    Ombudsman Award

    #Tripoli #USS Tripoli #LHA7

