U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam observes the 152 anniversary of the Steamship Inspection Service

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam prevention department gathered in coveralls, also known as boiler suits, to observe the 152 anniversary of the Steamship Inspection Service on Feb. 28, 2023, in Guam. The Steamboat Inspection Service was a United States agency created in 1871 to safeguard lives and property at sea that was eventually merged into what is now the U.S. Coast Guard (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

