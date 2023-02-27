Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam observes the 152 anniversary of the Steamship Inspection Service

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam observes the 152 anniversary of the Steamship Inspection Service

    GUAM

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam prevention department gathered in coveralls, also known as boiler suits, to observe the 152 anniversary of the Steamship Inspection Service on Feb. 28, 2023, in Guam. The Steamboat Inspection Service was a United States agency created in 1871 to safeguard lives and property at sea that was eventually merged into what is now the U.S. Coast Guard (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 17:52
    Photo ID: 7657335
    VIRIN: 230228-G-IA651-511
    Resolution: 2500x1408
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam observes the 152 anniversary of the Steamship Inspection Service, by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    prevention
    Guam
    inspections
    origins
    SIS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT