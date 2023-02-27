Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Detroit District infrastructure grows $104 million stronger from FY23 Work Plan

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, is receiving $37 million in the Fiscal Year 2023 Work Plan for operations and maintenance (O&M) of Detroit District river and harbor projects, $67 million for construction projects and $370 thousand to conduct investigations.

    TAGS

    Detroit District
    FY23 Work Plan
    Michigan Rivers and Harbors

