The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, is receiving $37 million in the Fiscal Year 2023 Work Plan for operations and maintenance (O&M) of Detroit District river and harbor projects, $67 million for construction projects and $370 thousand to conduct investigations.
Detroit District infrastructure grows $104 million stronger from FY23 Work Plan
