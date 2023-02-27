NMRLC Enterprise Celebrates Black History Month via Microsoft Teams

Pictured from left to right: LSSN Rolando Diaz-Arce, NMRTC Bremerton, LSSA Elise Seavey, NMRTC Pensacola, LSSA Denver Pascua, NMRTC San Diego, LSSA Dayra Benitez, NMRTC San Diego, LS2(SW) Charles Robinson, NMRTC Portsmouth, RSSA August Hirsch, NMRTC San Diego, Capt. Matthew Marcinkiewicz, Commanding Officer, Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command and Detachments Williamsburg, LSSN C. L. Williams, NMRTC Portsmouth, LS3 Christian Thomas, EMF-Juliet, LSC(SW/AW) Samantha VanWhy, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, Portsmouth, VA, and LSSN Jasmine Coleman. On Cheatham Annex, Williamsburg, VA, Sailors pause from dispositioning, labeling and other inventory activities during warehouse operations facilitating expeditionary medical and forces afloat to receive materiel necessary for mission success. They also participated in the NMRLC's Black History Month Interactive Presentation given by Mr. Matthew Headrick, Hampton Roads Navy Museum. The presentation was broadcast over MS Teams which allowed more than 150 command members to also enjoy the presentation.

