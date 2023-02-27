Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRLC Enterprise Celebrates Black History Month via Microsoft Teams [Image 2 of 2]

    NMRLC Enterprise Celebrates Black History Month via Microsoft Teams

    WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Julius Evans 

    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Williamsburg, VA

    Pictured from left to right: LSSN Rolando Diaz-Arce, NMRTC Bremerton, LSSA Elise Seavey, NMRTC Pensacola, LSSA Denver Pascua, NMRTC San Diego, LSSA Dayra Benitez, NMRTC San Diego, LS2(SW) Charles Robinson, NMRTC Portsmouth, RSSA August Hirsch, NMRTC San Diego, Capt. Matthew Marcinkiewicz, Commanding Officer, Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command and Detachments Williamsburg, LSSN C. L. Williams, NMRTC Portsmouth, LS3 Christian Thomas, EMF-Juliet, LSC(SW/AW) Samantha VanWhy, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, Portsmouth, VA, and LSSN Jasmine Coleman. On Cheatham Annex, Williamsburg, VA, Sailors pause from dispositioning, labeling and other inventory activities during warehouse operations facilitating expeditionary medical and forces afloat to receive materiel necessary for mission success. They also participated in the NMRLC's Black History Month Interactive Presentation given by Mr. Matthew Headrick, Hampton Roads Navy Museum. The presentation was broadcast over MS Teams which allowed more than 150 command members to also enjoy the presentation.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 16:17
    Photo ID: 7657120
    VIRIN: 230227-N-VL857-027
    Resolution: 3000x3938
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VA, US 
    Hometown: CHEATHAM ANNEX, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Williamsburg
    Black History Month
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Cheatham Annex
    NMRLC

