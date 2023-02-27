First firing of Cpl Pieciorak named barrel

An M1 Abrams Tank fires at targets for gunnery shortly after christening their barrel with a new name, CPL Pieciorak. Thaddeus Pieciorak is a former 1st Armored Division Soldier who served in the European Theater of World War II. The barrel was given his namesake in celebration of his 100th birthday on March 3, 2023.

Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US