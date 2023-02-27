An M1 Abrams Tank fires at targets for gunnery shortly after christening their barrel with a new name, CPL Pieciorak. Thaddeus Pieciorak is a former 1st Armored Division Soldier who served in the European Theater of World War II. The barrel was given his namesake in celebration of his 100th birthday on March 3, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 16:26
|Photo ID:
|7657119
|VIRIN:
|230224-A-AD451-321
|Resolution:
|2880x1618
|Size:
|532.63 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, First firing of Cpl Pieciorak named barrel [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Justin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT