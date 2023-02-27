Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First firing of Cpl Pieciorak named barrel

    First firing of Cpl Pieciorak named barrel

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Smith 

    1st Armored Division

    An M1 Abrams Tank fires at targets for gunnery shortly after christening their barrel with a new name, CPL Pieciorak. Thaddeus Pieciorak is a former 1st Armored Division Soldier who served in the European Theater of World War II. The barrel was given his namesake in celebration of his 100th birthday on March 3, 2023.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 16:26
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    This work, First firing of Cpl Pieciorak named barrel, by SSG Justin Smith, identified by DVIDS

    Cpl Thaddeus Pieciorak
    First firing of Cpl Pieciorak named barrel

    Veteran
    Birthday
    1AD
    1st Armored Division
    WWII
    World War II

