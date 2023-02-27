Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAHC hosts Patient Appreciation Day [Image 1 of 3]

    MCAHC hosts Patient Appreciation Day

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    McDonald Army Health Center personnel offer free popcorn and informational pamphlets to people passing by during a Patient Appreciation Day event at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 23, 2023. For healthcare providers, patient appreciation can take many forms, and is a vital component of patient-centered care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 14:56
    Photo ID: 7656905
    VIRIN: 230223-F-ZJ963-1033
    Resolution: 8044x5363
    Size: 736.23 KB
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAHC hosts Patient Appreciation Day [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCAHC hosts Patient Appreciation Day
    MCAHC hosts Patient Appreciation Day
    MCAHC hosts Patient Appreciation Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Eustis
    healthcare professionals
    JBLE
    MCAHC
    McDonald Army Health Center
    Patient Appreciation Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT