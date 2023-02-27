MCAHC hosts Patient Appreciation Day

McDonald Army Health Center personnel offer free popcorn and informational pamphlets to people passing by during a Patient Appreciation Day event at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 23, 2023. For healthcare providers, patient appreciation can take many forms, and is a vital component of patient-centered care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)
