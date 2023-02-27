81st TRW commander signs National Women's History Month Proclamation

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Allen, 81st Training Wing commander, signs the National Women's History Month Proclamation inside the 81st Training Wing headquarters building at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 1, 2023. Women's History Month is celebrated throughout the month of March and highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

Date Taken: 03.01.2023 Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US