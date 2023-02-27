Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Esports Attends FAN EXPO Portland

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Priestley 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Members of the Navy’s esports team, Goats & Glory, take part in FAN EXPO Portland. Goats & Glory is dedicated to outreach and engagement with members of the gaming community, showcasing life and opportunities available in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Priestley)

