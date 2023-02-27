Navy Esports Attends FAN EXPO Portland

Members of the Navy’s esports team, Goats & Glory, take part in FAN EXPO Portland. Goats & Glory is dedicated to outreach and engagement with members of the gaming community, showcasing life and opportunities available in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Priestley)

