    81st TRW commander signs National Women's History Month Proclamation [Image 1 of 2]

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    The National Women's History Month Proclamation is displayed inside the 81st Training Wing headquarters building at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 1, 2023. Women's History Month is celebrated throughout the month of March and highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Proclamation Signing

