    Forward Tiger 23 [Image 7 of 12]

    Forward Tiger 23

    JAMAICA

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Tents sit inside Canadian Armed Forces’ Operational Support Hub - Latin America and the Caribbean in Jamaica Feb. 27, 2023. This hub was positioned to enable a quick response from international partners, such as the Canadian Armed Forces, Jamaica Defense Force, and the U.S. Air Force, for humanitarian assistance and disaster response missions throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 14:56
    Photo ID: 7656881
    VIRIN: 230227-F-NU502-1013
    Resolution: 5481x3654
    Size: 27.46 MB
    Location: JM
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forward Tiger 23 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Forward Tiger 23
    Lead Wing 23

