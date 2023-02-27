Forward Tiger 23

Tents sit inside Canadian Armed Forces’ Operational Support Hub - Latin America and the Caribbean in Jamaica Feb. 27, 2023. This hub was positioned to enable a quick response from international partners, such as the Canadian Armed Forces, Jamaica Defense Force, and the U.S. Air Force, for humanitarian assistance and disaster response missions throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)

