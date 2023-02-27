A graphic highlighting various women assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 13:15
|Photo ID:
|7656735
|VIRIN:
|230228-N-I0903-1001
|Resolution:
|2250x4050
|Size:
|571.07 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford Celebrates Women's History Month, by SN Manvir Gill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ford Sailors Reflect on International Women of Color Day
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT