    USS Gerald R. Ford Celebrates Women's History Month

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Seaman Manvir Gill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    A graphic highlighting various women assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ford Sailors Reflect on International Women of Color Day

