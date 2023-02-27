U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samual Gulley, a boom operator assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, prepare to refuel an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 23rd Wing, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, over the Atlantic ocean, Feb. 28, 2023. The 50th ARS fueled the Warthogs as they returned home from the Lead Wing exercise Operation Forward Tiger, an Air Forces Southern exercise. Designed to increase combat readiness alongside humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities, the exercise allowed Airmen to train with the Dominican Republic Air Force and Jamaica Defense Force to promote seamless interoperability.

The KC-135 has served as the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. This unique asset enhances Air Mobility Command’s capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

Date Taken: 02.28.2023
Red Devils bring the Warthogs home following Operation Forward Tiger [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Lauren Cobin