Red Devils bring the Warthogs home following Operation Forward Tiger

U.S. Air Force Capt. John Lewis-Elliott, a pilot assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, operates a KC-135 Stratotanker over the southeastern United States, Feb. 28, 2023. The KC-135 has served as the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. This unique asset enhances Air Mobility Command’s capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

