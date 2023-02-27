Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Devils bring the Warthogs home following Operation Forward Tiger [Image 5 of 17]

    Red Devils bring the Warthogs home following Operation Forward Tiger

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. John Lewis-Elliott, a pilot assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, operates a KC-135 Stratotanker over the southeastern United States, Feb. 28, 2023. The KC-135 has served as the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. This unique asset enhances Air Mobility Command’s capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 13:16
    Photo ID: 7656720
    VIRIN: 230228-F-CC148-1013
    Resolution: 5090x4072
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Air Mobility Command
    Air Forces Southern
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    Operation Forward Tiger

