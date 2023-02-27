Red Devils bring the Warthogs home following Operation Forward Tiger

An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 23rd Wing, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, for refueling over the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 28, 2023. The 50th ARS fueled the Warthogs as they returned home from the Lead Wing exercise Operation Forward Tiger, an Air Forces Southern exercise. Designed to increase combat readiness alongside humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities, the exercise allowed Airmen to train with the Dominican Republic Air Force and Jamaica Defense Force to promote seamless interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

