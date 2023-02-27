Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Devils bring the Warthogs home following Operation Forward Tiger [Image 1 of 17]

    Red Devils bring the Warthogs home following Operation Forward Tiger

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 23rd Wing, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, for refueling over the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 28, 2023. The 50th ARS fueled the Warthogs as they returned home from the Lead Wing exercise Operation Forward Tiger, an Air Forces Southern exercise. Designed to increase combat readiness alongside humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities, the exercise allowed Airmen to train with the Dominican Republic Air Force and Jamaica Defense Force to promote seamless interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 13:15
    Photo ID: 7656716
    VIRIN: 230228-F-CC148-1309
    Resolution: 4032x2841
    Size: 759.43 KB
    Location: US
    Red Devils bring the Warthogs home following Operation Forward Tiger
    Air Combat Command
    Air Mobility Command
    Air Forces Southern
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    Operation Forward Tiger

