West Point Dean launches New Podcast

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point has launched a new podcast, titled “Inside West Point: Ideas that Impact.” The podcast is hosted by the 15th Dean of the Academic Board, Brig. Gen. Shane Reeves. (Courtesy Graphic)

