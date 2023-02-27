Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Incorporate fitness into work routine with 10,000 steps [Image 2 of 2]

    Incorporate fitness into work routine with 10,000 steps

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Army Community Service staff go on their daily walk as a team to reach their goal for 10,000 steps a day challenge.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 11:38
    Photo ID: 7656524
    VIRIN: 230227-A-WU691-144
    Resolution: 3598x1904
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incorporate fitness into work routine with 10,000 steps [Image 2 of 2], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Incorporate fitness into work routine with 10,000 steps
    Incorporate fitness into work routine with 10,000 steps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Incorporate fitness into work routine with 10,000 steps

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10
    JRTC and Fort Polk
    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital
    000 Step Challenge
    Department of Public Health’s annual challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT