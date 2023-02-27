Date Taken: 02.27.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 11:38 Photo ID: 7656524 VIRIN: 230227-A-WU691-144 Resolution: 3598x1904 Size: 2.04 MB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Incorporate fitness into work routine with 10,000 steps [Image 2 of 2], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.