USAFE-AFAF Band visits Senegalese girls school

Dominik Halnais, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa Band plans, strategy and special events coordinator, shares a video of a musical performance with students of Lycée John F. Kennedy De Dakar March 1, 2023, at Dakar, Senegal. The U.S. military conducts multilateral military-to-military engagements and security assistance with African air forces in order to build aviation capacity, enhance regional cooperation, and increase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

